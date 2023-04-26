Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Timothée Chalamet's Gen Z-style 'Period' to Martin Scorsese Has Twitter Relating Hard

Timothée Chalamet's Gen Z-style 'Period' to Martin Scorsese Has Twitter Relating Hard

Timothée Chalamet, during a shoot with Martin Scorsese, was casually heard saying 'period' all Gen Z-style.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 13:25 IST

International

Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese are shooting for a commercial. (Credits: Twitter)
Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese are shooting for a commercial. (Credits: Twitter)

Timothée Chalamet is shooting with the legendary Martin Scorsese for an upcoming Chanel Bleu cologne and their recent hangout together has given Twitter one very amusing moment. In a viral video, the two can be seen having a conversation on set, when the 27-year-old actor responds to something Scorsese said with “Period". The casual, specifically Twitter-oriented Gen Z lingo with someone like Scorsese has been taking people out.

Late millennials/Gen Zs can relate. However, a number of people also pointed out that this particular usage of “period" isn’t exactly new, and has been used for ages to signify finality. The “periodt" slang, though, signifies enthusiastic agreement and you could say Timothée was being pretty “Gen Z-coded" there.

“He’s so best friend idk," one Twitter user wrote. “Everything I see about them makes me giggle and kick my feet," said another. “I’m so mesmerized by this man like if he ever writes an autobiography I’m gonna read it I want to know everything he thinks about," reads one tweet. “Me with my older coworkers," one user joked. “Timothée Chalamet is a social experiment," quipped another.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

In the latest list of Timothée Chalamet doing unlikely things is also the fact that multiple reports have claimed that he is currently dating Kylie Jenner. No one on Twitter saw this particular pairing coming. With what Twitter users’ [parasocial] knowledge of celebrities tells them, they have theorised that subjects of conversation between the two might be rather scant.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 26, 2023, 13:25 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 13:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do Win Big

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About