Timothée Chalamet's Gen Z-style 'Period' to Martin Scorsese Has Twitter Relating Hard

Timothée Chalamet is shooting with the legendary Martin Scorsese for an upcoming Chanel Bleu cologne and their recent hangout together has given Twitter one very amusing moment. In a viral video, the two can be seen having a conversation on set, when the 27-year-old actor responds to something Scorsese said with “Period". The casual, specifically Twitter-oriented Gen Z lingo with someone like Scorsese has been taking people out.

Late millennials/Gen Zs can relate. However, a number of people also pointed out that this particular usage of “period" isn’t exactly new, and has been used for ages to signify finality. The “periodt" slang, though, signifies enthusiastic agreement and you could say Timothée was being pretty “Gen Z-coded" there.

“He’s so best friend idk," one Twitter user wrote. “Everything I see about them makes me giggle and kick my feet," said another. “I’m so mesmerized by this man like if he ever writes an autobiography I’m gonna read it I want to know everything he thinks about," reads one tweet. “Me with my older coworkers," one user joked. “Timothée Chalamet is a social experiment," quipped another.

In the latest list of Timothée Chalamet doing unlikely things is also the fact that multiple reports have claimed that he is currently dating Kylie Jenner. No one on Twitter saw this particular pairing coming. With what Twitter users’ [parasocial] knowledge of celebrities tells them, they have theorised that subjects of conversation between the two might be rather scant.

