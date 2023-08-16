Tiny Store Hanging From A Large Cliff Provides Water To Climbers In China

Convenience stores are one of the most wonderful modern conveniences that we have. They’re practically wherever we travel, which means we’ll never be without various on-the-go staples or quick snacks. However, getting to one such convenience shop in China requires climbing 120 metres (393 feet) up the side of a cliff. At the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in China’s Hunan Province, a little convenience shop rests (or rather, hangs) on the side of a 100-meter cliff, frequently visited by ardent climbers, as per Insider.com. As you might expect, getting there isn’t easy, but it’s not meant to be a ‘final’ destination; rather, it’s a type of pitstop.

When you get to the convenience shop, which is effectively a tiny wooden box staffed by one employee, you are spoiled for choice in terms of refreshments: bottled water and refreshments, including potato chips, are provided. And, for obvious reasons, it’s been named the world’s ‘most inconvenient’ convenience shop. But if I were a climber making my way up that rock, I’d believe it’s far from inconvenient.

The convenience store’s photos and video footage have circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. A photo of this store was also recently shared on X (Twitter) with the account @gunsnrosesgirl3.

Many people have been drawn to the images since they were shared. This post was published on August 14 and it has collected nearly 1.1 million views so far. The post has also received more than 8,000 likes. Many people resorted to the comments section of the page to express their feelings about the store. One user wrote, “This is just crazy and incredible at the same time." Another commented, “Can’t imagine the reason behind this, but that’s amazing."