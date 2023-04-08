Home » Viral » 'Tired': Jacinda Ardern Sums Up Her Time As NZ PM In Emotional Moment, Twitter Can Relate

Jacinda Ardern made an emotional reflection on her time as the Prime Minister of New Zealand and how 'tired' she ultimately felt.

Jacinda Ardern makes her final speech to New Zealand's Parliament in Wellington, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Credits: AP)
Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand’s Prime Minister left people across the world with many new questions to ponder about leadership and what it entails. “…I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple," Ardern famously said ahead of her resignation.

A moment from one of Ardern’s recent interviews has now gone viral, and millennials and Gen Zs on Twitter can relate to her on an emotional level. While discussing the prime ministers’ photos on the parliament wall and her photo joining their ranks, Ardern said that “the only thing that will remain is that picture and how [she] made people feel."

When TVNZ interviewer John Campbell asked her how it made her feel, she said simply, and visibly emotionally, “Tired".

Did you feel it too?

