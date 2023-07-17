Titan Sub Implosion: Cost-Cutting And Risky Design Under Scrutiny, Seen As Possible Reason

In the aftermath of the devastating Titan Sub Implosion, Scientists have now shed light on a potential contributing factor— OceanGate’s cost-cutting measures during the construction of the sub, and the questionable design choices that accompanied it. The New York Times interviewed engineers who have highlighted potential weak points in the sub’s design. According to the news outlet’s report, OceanGate’s cost-saving measures during the construction of the Titan tourist submersible including unconventional design choices, inadequate testing, and certification oversights, may have played a role in the implosion.

Unlike traditional submersibles, the Titan featured a pill-shaped hull. The shape allows a greater passenger capacity. However, industry experts have long considered a spherical hull to be the standard, as it better withstands the immense pressures of the deep sea.

Advertisement

A comparison between the Titan and the US government research sub, Alvin, reveals stark differences. Alvin, which has completed over 4,500 deep-sea dives since 1973 without any accidents, has a spherical hull. It is transported to dive sites on the deck of a dedicated mothership and then lowered into the ocean using a large crane. In contrast, the Titan lacked a dedicated mothership and was towed through the turbulent waters of the North Atlantic by a smaller chartered vessel called the Polar Prince, a decision seemingly driven by cost-cutting motives.