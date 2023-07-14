Titan Sub Tragedy: Bone-chilling Animation Video Shows How The Catastrophic Implosion Happened

A chilling video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows exactly how the OceanGate Titan sub imploded, killing all five people on board. The submarine was on its way to the Titanic shipwreck site and it descended to a depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface. This is when things took a tragic turn and the sub imploded, killing everyone onboard. Now, an animated video has surfaced and it shows how the events would have taken place. The video was posted by the YouTube accountAiTelly, and went viral immediately. It highlights how and why the vessel imploded on its way to the Titanic.

Also Read: Titan Sub Tragedy: Passengers Realised Fate 48 Seconds Before Death, Climbed On Top of Each Other

Advertisement

The video has been created using an open-source software called Blender. The main aim is to show how the sub’s so-called experimental design was actually different from existing sub technology. According to several reports, the YouTube channel took 12 hours to combine all the data about OceanGate software. In the video, the animators also shed light on what the inside of the submersible looked like. “This is probably one of the basic deep diving submarines you will ever see," they said

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Also Read: Scientists Identify Paths For Reducing Air Pollution in India