TN Artist Creates Miniature Paintings and His 1cm Chariot Drawing is Now All the Rage

Art can delicately and eloquently express emotions. Art comes in all shapes and sizes. And it’s art that has brought Shankar to prominence in Tamil Nadu’s city.

Recently, the renowned Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram area hosted a splendid celebration of the Vaikasi Brahmotsavam. Throughout the festival, Varadaraja Perumal travelled the main roads of Kancheepuram, the “Temple city," in a variety of Vahana in the mornings and the evenings.

During the Vaikasi Brahmotsavam event the Varadaraja Perumal is strolled down the road in various Vahana including Garuda Vahana, Hamsa Vahana, Simha Vahana, Elephant Vahana, Chandra Vahana, gathered pictures every morning and evening. Tens of thousands of devotees attend the main Vaikasi Brahmotsavam event. P Shankar, an artist from Ayyampettai village near Kancheepuram, would then paint in exquisite, intricate water colours over the next two to three hours.

The devotees and locals have praised him for his remarkable 1.5-centimeter-wide large-scale watercolour painting.

“I created these paintings to document the Vaikasi Brahmotsavam at the famous Varadaraja Perumal temple and I’m majorly planning to display these," said artist Shankar. “The experience of drawing and its complexities will be taught to the students who come to me for training," he told News18.com.

In another story, an art teacher’s applaud-worthy 3D art of a winding pathway on a street has been grabbing the eyeballs of social media users.

The video was tweeted on June 3. “Street art," read the caption. The recorded visual footage captures a woman, dressed in a green saree, engrossed in carving lines on the street with art equipment. The textual layout of the video revealed that she’s an art teacher from West Bengal. Giving her full concentration to the art, the woman continues creating a spiral path, embedded with bricks with the help of just chalk and coal.