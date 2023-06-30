To Be Better at Math, Take Up Music

Recent scores in mathematics among 13-year-old US students are at their lowest in decades, prompting concern from parents, educators and authorities. While teachers look at various ways of promoting learning in this area, a new Turkish study suggests that music could be a solution to issues of innumeracy or mathematical illiteracy.

Dr Ayça Akin of Antalya Belek University came to this conclusion after analyzing 55 studies from around the world involving a total of 78,000 learners. The researcher found that students achieved better results in mathematics when music was part of their lessons. Music can be integrated into math instruction in a number of ways. For instance, students can clap their hands to songs with different rhythms when learning numbers and fractions, or use mathematics to design musical instruments.

Previous scientific studies have indicated that children who are gifted musically are often also gifted when it comes to mathematics. But up until now, scientists have been unable to determine with any certainty whether instruction in music actually improves pupils’ math skills.

This hypothesis was put to the test by analyzing math test results of students who had taken part in a music workshop. Their numeracy and problem-solving skills were assessed before and after taking part in these sessions, to determine whether they had reaped any benefits in terms of math capabilities. The workshops in question consisted of classes in which the students sang, listened to and composed music; sessions in which the young participants learned to play an instrument, either individually or as part of a group; and math classes incorporating music directly.

Disciplines that are closer than one might think

Dr Ayça Akin found that the use of music led to an improvement in young people’s math skills over time. The math lessons that integrated music as part of the class were particularly successful, with 73% of the students who took them achieving significantly better results than the control group. And that’s not all: 69% of students who learned to play an instrument and 58% of those enrolled in music classes made greater progress in mathematics than young people who did not take part in any introductory music workshop.