Tokyo Scientist Wears Bird Mask As A ‘Disguise’ For One Year To Study Their Language

A scientist in Tokyo has surprised the world with his methodology for research on birds. He wore a bird mask for a year to conduct his study on the language of birds. He tried tricking a bunch of Tit birds by doing this so that he could approach them. His new technique has now gone viral. Toshitaka Suzuki, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo, recently posted a strange image of a man sporting a huge bird head on Twitter.

The photo, which was taken in the Nagano Prefecture’s woodlands, Tokyo, depicts his scientist colleague who chose to don the ‘disguise’ for a full year in order to approach a great Tit bird’s nest without disturbing them. Bird behaviour specialists and ornithologists have observed that some bird species were able to recognise human faces. To make other birds aware, they would pause their regular chirping to provide warning cries, whenever they saw humans approaching. The scientist didn’t want to disturb the Tit birds’ nest and simply wanted to study their behaviour and language. The post has garnered more than one million views till now.

This research was a big failure though, as the birds were able to detect the scientist and started producing the warning cries. The post garnered hilarious replies from netizens. Some agreed with the professor regarding his notion of birds remembering human faces. One of the users said, “I like this kind of idea."

Others liked the scientist’s approach towards his work. One of the users made a funny comment, by hinting at the next step of the professor’s method for studying the birds. He said he might use feathers next time, instead of a bird mask.