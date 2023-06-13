Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Tomato Ice-Cream: Can You Love, Hate, But Can’t Ignore This Bizzare Combo

Tomato Ice-Cream: Can You Love, Hate, But Can’t Ignore This Bizzare Combo

While the video itself may not be the highlight of this culinary journey, the real spectacle lies in the comment section.

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 11:33 IST

New Delhi, India

This tomato-tastic creation has no takers.(Credit:aapkabhai_foody/Instagram)
Hold on to your taste buds, folks, because the Internet is serving up another culinary adventure that will leave you scratching your head and possibly reaching for a bucket. We’re talking about the latest viral food video that has Instagrammers in a state of disbelief – Tomato Ice-Cream. Yes, you read that right: ice cream made out of tomatoes.

The mastermind behind this tomato-tastic creation is Rajan Mishra, a food vlogger. In the video, Rajan starts off by acknowledging that everybody likes tomatoes, but tomato ice-cream? He passes the tomato to a street vendor, who is apparently the conductor of this culinary train wreck.

The vendor fearlessly slices the tomatoes, throws in some caramel and milk, and proceeds to mix this unlikely combo together. As the mixture freezes, he transforms it into ice cream rolls. And with that, tomato ice-cream is born, leaving viewers stunned and, quite possibly, nauseous.

Another user jokingly pondered the arrival of the apocalypse, stating, “In logo ki wajah se kalyug jaldi aaya hai," meaning “Such people have caused the age of darkness to commence earlier than predicted." It seems like our tomato ice cream has triggered an existential crisis for some.

Others playfully welcomed this bizarre creation to India, saying, “Welcome to India," as if it were a rite of passage for such culinary oddities.

Adding a pinch of humour, another user chimed in with an exaggerated remark, “Pyaaz bhuul gaye," meaning “You forgot to put in onions."

    • However, things took a spiritual turn when a user mentioned the “Garud Puran," a Hindu religious text that, according to that user, has a separate punishment in store for the creators of such culinary atrocities. Who knew tomato ice cream could land you in hot water with the deities?

    Despite the mixed reactions and the virtual vomiting emojis flooding the comment section, this tomato ice cream video managed to capture the attention of the masses. With a whopping 416k views, over 5k likes, and 26k shares, one thing’s for certain – this bizarre combo has sparked quite the online frenzy.

    first published: June 13, 2023, 11:33 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 11:33 IST
