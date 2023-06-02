‘Tone Deaf, Privileged Tweet’: Influencer Faces Criticism For Glamourising ‘Broke Travelling’

In the era of social media, an intriguing trend has emerged where individuals, often privileged, are purposefully portraying themselves as financially broke to enhance their online presence and gain popularity. This peculiar phenomenon stems from the belief that showcasing struggle sells and garners admiration. One such instance involves Akanksha Monga, a well-known travel influencer who recently faced backlash for sharing what she claimed to be “tips" for traveling while being out of money.

Monga’s post on Twitter had a captivating caption: “BROKE but want to TRAVEL? Here’s how I did it, and you can too! (sic)" However, many users swiftly called out the caption as misleading clickbait. Netizens argued that the sensationalized caption enticed people with the promise of fulfilling their travel aspirations even if they were financially struggling. However, the actual tips provided didn’t align with the struggles of those who were truly broke. This discrepancy led to disappointment and frustration among the audience.

These tips encompassed an assortment of peculiar tactics, including proposing to hostels that she would capture picturesque images for their websites or social media accounts in exchange for food and accommodations. Additionally, she advocated for leveraging credit card points to procure flights and lodging, emphasized the merits of journeying during “shoulder seasons" to secure cost savings, and urged to abstain from frivolous expenses such as buying new clothes. Moreover, Monga stressed the significance of cultivating a robust online presence to unlock lucrative brand partnerships and floated the notion of pursuing internships in the very cities one aspires to explore.

Monga’s post was caught in a maelstrom of criticism. Twitter users derided the influencer for failing to distinguish between authentic destitution and the somewhat enigmatic concept of “privileged broke." Within the comment section, a deluge of negative sentiments surged forth, with one user encapsulating their dissatisfaction by tweeting, “1. Never use credit card while broke. 2. Stop following her."

Another individual sought to punctuate their exasperation by asserting, “You could make travel content without misleading captions also, no? Working at Bain is a little far from being broke."

A third commentator wryly inquired, “How can someone be broke and still use credit card LMAO?"

“What a tone-deaf, privileged tweet - prime example of irresponsible influencers peddling absolute garbage for likes and followers," wrote another one.

The post has amassed 1.1 million views, along with 3,921 likes, and the numbers continue to rise.