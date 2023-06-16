Toronto Couple Feeds McDonald’s Meal To Guests At Wedding

Big, fat weddings and scrumptious food go hand-in-hand. Weddings are all about having fun, dancing one’s heart out, taking pictures, and delving into a variety of dishes. Although wedding food items differ from country to country, a hearty meal is what is expected by the guests everywhere. But, a couple from Toronto, Canada, decided to add a personal touch to their wedding by ditching the thoughts of traditional food items or catering services. They ordered a monster meal of junk food from McDonald’s for their wedding, which amounted to $1000 or Rs 60,000.

Izzy Barreto and her then-boyfriend Justin tied the nuptial knot on October 15, 2022. At their wedding, the couple ordered 100 double cheeseburgers, 100 pieces of chicken, and 150 portions of fries fries for the guests from the food delivery app, Uber Eats. Wanting to walk the path less traveled, the couple also did not celebrate by cutting a wedding cake. Instead, they had brought a cheese board.

Advertisement

The couple claimed that they did not want their wedding to be done in a traditional way. They wanted a simple yet unique wedding. According to a report by the Mirror, Izzy claimed that there is hardly anyone who does not like a McDonald’s snack, after a night of drinking. She added that they wanted to have a wedding where the guests could even take food home for them to eat. She ascertained that the guests at her wedding loved the idea of a McDonald’s meal.