Tourists Slammed For Driving SUVs Around Lakes in Ladakh, Video Goes Viral

Ladakh is considered to be one of the top tourist destinations in India. As much as we should value it, some people do not understand their responsibility. In a video, which is currently going viral all across social media, shows tourists driving their SUVs around Ramsar sites, which are Tso Kar, and Tso Moriri lakes. Shared by a Twitter user ‘Mofussil_Medic’, the video shows an SUV racing at full speed across the lake’s wetland. The video has angered people online and is being called out on social media.

“Shared by a fellow birder from #Ladakh… this stupidity is getting out of hand. This seemingly “barren" landscape is teeming with #life- and the short summer is when that life is at its peak. That too at a Ramsar Site! These idiots need to be named, shamed and booked!" read the caption.

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered tons of views. It angered many people online and the tourists were called out for their irresponsible behaviour. “It should be made mandatory for any tourists to roam with local guide only…… it’s impossible for the authorities to petrol these desolate sites 24/7. They can take action post facto only when video surfaces but damage is already done," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Maybe some of these site should be off-limits for tourists. Naming, shaming and booking has never worked with shameless people."