Traffic In Agra Comes To A Halt After Man Celebrates Birthday On Road

Flouting rules and regulations is a part and parcel of life for some people in India. Many individuals are often seen throwing garbage on the road, bursting firecrackers, drinking alcohol, and partying on the road. Such kind of behaviour is a threat to public safety and security. It is also a violation of traffic rules. Recently, a man flouted the law by celebrating his birthday on the road and bursting firecrackers at Old Mandi Intersection in Agra. The man was reportedly surrounded by his friends and family in the middle of the road as he marked the occasion with great pomp. The fireworks set off by the man continued for 30 minutes. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, his birthday celebration led to a traffic jam.

The person has been identified as Pradeep Rathore. He claims to be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media team, as per a Times Of India report.

This is not the only incident where people have created a nuisance on the road. There have been several instances where individuals have been arrested for celebrating their birthday on the road. According to an IANS report, on February 6, a group of six men were seen dancing on an elevated road in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were carrying rifles and drinking alcohol while dancing to loud music.