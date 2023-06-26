Trichologist Trainer Reveals Surprising Reason For Not Completely Drying Hair In The Air

Heat is often regarded as detrimental to hair. Straightening or blow-drying has long been considered a harmful practice, as it is believed to dry out hair ends, leading to breakage and frizz. Additionally, it is thought to strip hair of its natural oils. However, a recent hair expert has challenged these claims, stating they are incorrect.

One of the content creators on social media, Abbey Yung, who is currently getting trained in a certificate course in trichology, stated that she was shocked to know some of the facts about hair. Trichology refers to the study of the diagnosis of hair and scalp.

Abbey claimed that drying hair completely in the air can be more damaging. In her recent video on TikTok, she mentioned that no one will dry their hair fully in the air if they listen to the reasons behind it. She stated that in one of the studies, published in 1981, it was mentioned that when hair is completely dried in the air, it loses its sebum and oil at a slower rate than when dried with a dryer.

In the annual meeting of the American Oil Chemist’s Society, she further added that, naturally, you will lose excess oil in many other ways, but drying your hair with a blow dryer makes it even faster. She was surprised to know these facts when she read these reasons about hair science.

So, the reason why the hair does not seem to get greasy quickly when you blow dry it other than when you dry it completely in the air is this. To explain it in more simple words, Abbey described that losing sebum at a slower rate equals more sebum left on the scalp.