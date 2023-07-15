'Tried to Save Her': Husband Recounts Wife's Tragic Loss to Powerful Waves at Bandra Bandstand

A family outing turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when a 32-year-old woman, identified as Jyoti Sonar, was swept away by a massive wave at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand on a Sunday evening. Her husband, Mukesh, and their three children could only watch helplessly as the unfortunate event unfolded. The couple had gone onto a rock to capture a joyful moment with the scenic backdrop, but everything changed in an instant when the powerful wave struck.

According to a report from Mid-Day, Mukesh, who resides in Gautam Nagar, Rabale, recounted the incident, saying, “I tried my best to save her. When the fourth wave hit us from behind, I lost my balance and we both slipped. A bystander held me by the leg while I grabbed my wife’s saree, but she could not be saved."

Mukesh mentioned that the family would often go on picnics once every two weeks. On that fateful Sunday, they had initially planned to visit Juhu Chowpatty, but due to high tide, they were restricted from entering the beach. Instead, they decided to enjoy their meal at the Bhelpuri center and then changed their plan to head toward Bandra.

Upon reaching the Bandra fort, the family went closer to the sea to take photos. Mukesh explained, “Jyoti followed me into the sea, and we began enjoying the feel of the water splashing on our clothes. The kids were also trying to move toward us, but we restricted them since the sea was rough. We sat on a rock, and our kids, who were watching us from a distance, began clicking photographs for us." It was then that the traumatic incident occurred.

A video that surfaced on social media showed the couple standing amidst the splashes of water. Suddenly, a massive wave engulfed them, leaving them soaked. Unfortunately, the camera lost focus as the children’s desperate cries of ‘Mummy’ could be heard, indicating that Jyoti drowned within a matter of seconds.

Watch the Video:

Caution: Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advised

“Though my grip was tight, she slipped out of her saree and got dragged into the sea in front of my eyes. My kids were right there. They screamed for help but there was little that anyone could do. I don’t know how they will overcome this trauma," shared Mukesh, expressing his deep anguish.

Bystanders who witnessed the tragedy immediately alerted the police. The police, along with fire brigade officials, promptly arrived at the scene. A search operation was conducted by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, and tragically, Jyoti’s body was recovered late on Sunday night. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.