Troll Says 'Bartan Dho Jakar' To A Female Influencer, What She Did Next Will Surprise You

Social media can be a source of inspiration and positivity, but it also has its share of negativity. Influencers frequently engage with their followers through live sessions and sometimes they come across situations that forces them to respond harshly. Pakistani Influencer Kashaf Ali recently found herself in a similar situation. During an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, a user attempted to degrade her with the comment, “Bartan dho jakar. (Go wash the dishes)." Kashaf chose not to react negatively, instead, she took a different approach by actually washing the dishes and later gave a fitting reply to the troll who asked the question.

Addressing the issue Kashaf highlighted that household chores should not be based on gender roles, she said, “Dho diye maine bartan. Isse kya as a person main choti pad gayi ya mai badi ban gayi? Ya Kya ho gaya? Kuch nahi. Sahi hai. Ek kaam tha, maine kar liya. Isko as a derogatory term aap kyu istemaal karte ho for a woman? Ki ‘go to the kitchen, do the dishes.’ bro ye kya hai? (I washed the dishes. Does this make me small or does it make me a bigger person? Or what happened? Nothing. It’s fine. It was a task, I did it. Why do you use this as a derogatory term for a woman?)"

She adds, “Thodi akal istemaal karo yaar. Ab baar baar bartan kaun khareed sakta hai har khane ke liye? Dhoge hi na yaar? Ajeeb, har cheez main tum logo ko main samjhaun? (Use some common sense. Who can afford to buy dishes for every meal? Strange, do I have to explain everything to you?)"

Social media users praised her for addressing the situation gracefully and without any negativity.

One user shared that Kashaf Ali’s attitude on the issue is clear. They pointed out that some men use phrases like ‘go to the kitchen’ as if it’s an insult.

Another shared their personal perspective and mentioned that they enjoy washing dishes and find it enjoyable. They described it as a way to explore new thoughts.

A user sharing their own experience, recalled when they lived with roommates, they chose to use disposable items instead of washing dishes.

A person simply stated, “Straight to work."

One more complimenting Kashaf Ali described her as a beauty with brains.