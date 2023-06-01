Truck Runs Over Dog In Agra, Pet Parent Cries Hugging His Body For Hours On Road

The bond between humans and dogs goes way back in time. In fact, social media is filled with videos of adorable human-dog interaction. If you are a pet parent, then you would know that the love of your pup is unconditional and the pain of losing them is immeasurable. In a recent heart-wrenching incident, an Agra man lost his dog and was seen crying over his body on the road. It is bound to leave you shocked and teary-eyed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Agra where a young man was seen crying bitterly by hugging his pet dog after he came under a vehicle. As per reports, the man named Golu was driving on the Agra-Delhi highway near Goyal Hospital in Trans Yamuna Colony riding his two-wheeler with his pet, an Indie dog, seated in the front. While driving, his pet suddenly jumped from the moving vehicle on the road and started to run. A truck driver ran over the dog and drove away.

Golu immediately parked his vehicle on the side of the road and went to his dog who unfortunately had died. The devastating incident left him shocked. He wept and mourned the death of his furry friend. He sat near his pet’s dead body and cried while hugging him. Reportedly, he sat there by the roadside crying for hours. A crowd had gathered on the road after seeing him cry and left many teary-eyed. They tried to pacify him and tried to make the man move from the road as well.

Reportedly, after multiple attempts by the crowd to move Golu, he finally got up and sat on the side of the road and carried the body of his pet along with him. He continued to cry for a long time at the loss of his “pet friend". The commuters later tried to console the traumatised man and remove him from the side of the highway as well. Finally, after some time he was seen leaving with the body of his dog on the two-wheeler.