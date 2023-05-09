Turkey Man Locks His Head In Cage Every Morning To Quit Smoking

It is a well-established fact that smoking is both injurious to health and highly addictive. Getting rid of this habit is an arduous journey where one has to be patient, exercise self-control and remain mentally strong. From therapies to medication, people try all kinds of methods to fight the addiction. But a man in Turkey came up with something out-of-the-box when he locked his head in a cage to leave cigarette forever. Ibrahim Yücel, who had been struggling with smoking addiction for years, designed and wore the peculiar device himself to keep the cigarette away from his mouth at all times, according to Turkish newspaper Hürriyet.

Ibrahim Yücel resorted to wearing the device back in 2013 and now his story is doing rounds on the Internet again. Before the head cage idea crossed his mind, Yücel had been smoking cigarettes for 26 years. He would smoke as much as two packets daily and was unable to quit the habit.

Yücel had attempted giving up smoking several times in the past but in vain. But he was determined to get over the habit as his father had died due to lung cancer some years back. At last, Yücel decided to cage his own head to quit smoking, According to him, the cage was inspired by motorcycle helmets.

Watch his story here:

Yücel built the head cage using 40 metres of copper wire making sure that he isn’t able to smoke a single cigarette even if he tries to. The man would lock his head every morning in the cage which had locks on wither sides. He would then hand the keys to his wife and daughter before heading out, reported International Business Times.

Yücel’s wife said she was embarrassed to see his husband walking around with his head in a cage. But, gradually, Yücel’s family accepted that he willingly wanted to quit smoking. In the clip, the man also demonstrated how he could drink water using a straw and eat crackers with his head still locked in the cage, the report added.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills over 8 million people every year. Of these nearly 7 million are tobacco consumers while around 1.2 million deaths are caused by non-smokers’ exposure to second hand smoke.

