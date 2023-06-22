Turkish Photographer Captures Breathtaking Time Lapse Of 100 Lightning Strikes Over 50 Minutes

A photographer in Turkey has captured an awe-inspiring time-lapse photograph during a powerful thunderstorm. Uğur İkizler, an astrophotographer, skillfully combined over 100 individual shots of lightning bolts taken near his home in Mudanya. These images were captured over 50 minutes around midnight on June 16, with lightning striking on average every 30 seconds. İkizler described the combined image as both beautiful and terrifying, turning the thunderstorm into a remarkable visual spectacle.

The image reveals the presence of three distinct types of lightning: cloud-to-cloud, cloud-to-ground, and cloud-to-water. These classifications indicate where the lightning bolts originate and terminate—in the clouds, on the ground, or striking bodies of water instead of land. Spaceweather.com provided this information. Thunderstorms often produce numerous lightning strikes, and it is not uncommon to witness such a high concentration. The U.K. The Met Office states that globally, there are approximately 1.4 billion lightning strikes annually, equivalent to around 3 million per day or an average of 44 lightning bolts per second.

Advertisement

Each lightning bolt typically carries a voltage ranging from 100 million to 1 billion volts and carries an immense current in the billions of amps. This tremendous amount of energy can significantly elevate the temperature of the surrounding air, causing it to rise between 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit (10,000 degrees Celsius) and 60,000 degrees Fahrenheit (33,000 degrees Celsius), as stated by the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA). To put this in perspective, the surface of the sun, which is notably hot, reaches temperatures of about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit (5,500 degrees Celsius) according to Space.com, a sister site of Live Science.