Twitter Cracks Up After Man Accidentally Orders Condom To Mom's Address

It is always recommended to check your delivery address twice before placing an order. Cross-checking avoids any scope of confusion during the delivery process. Unfortunately, one man learned this lesson the hard (and hilarious) way. In a story that has taken Twitter by storm, the man mistakenly ordered a pack of condoms via Swiggy’s Instamart to his old house address. Turned out, his mother was on the receiver’s end.

The tweet was shared by the man’s sibling who uploaded the photograph of his ordered item online. While doing so the sibling wrote, “Looks like my brother forgot to change the address because my mom just received his Instamart order."

The hilarious yet nightmarish instance has prompted a barrage of rib-trickling remarks from Twitteratis. While some are checking up on the well-being of the man, many are curious to know the climax of the viral story. Poking fun at the amusing turns of events, a user joked, “Now your brother is missing."

A section of the internet demanded the sibling to share the aftermath of the story. “What happened after this incident? You have my attention," asked another user.

One more person who theorized that the sibling must have become the idol child of the family asked, “How does it feel to be the only so-called ‘good child’ in the house?"

There were also those who recommended how the man can manoeuvre his way through the mistake in a smart manner. A user suggested, “He should make a complaint against Instamart for sending the wrong item and stick to his claim that he ordered something else, not this."

Another wished, “He should have realized this earlier. At least he could have begged the delivery guy to not deliver it to the house."

One more jokingly asked, “Bro is he still at home or is he homeless now."