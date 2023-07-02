'Twitter Down' Memes Hit The Blue Bird App After Global Outage Cause Trouble For Users

The micro-blogging site suffered an outage on Saturday when several users globally reported issues. People were unable to refresh their feeds and access their tweets. According to Down Detector, approximately 4,000 users in the US reported issues with Twitter during the outage. #WTF Twitter, Twitter Down, Oh Twitter tags started trending on social platforms.

With so many of them running to Twitter to tell Twitter that Twitter is down, memes started surfacing as users got no chill. Check out how Twitter down memes loaded up the social media site after users complained about not being able to ‘load’ it temporarily.