'Twitter Down' Memes Hit The Blue Bird App After Global Outage Cause Trouble For Users

Twitter Down memes hit social media app after users suffer a brief outage.

Akanksha Arora

News18.com

July 02, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

'Twitter Down' Memes Hit The Blue Bird App After Global Outage Cause Trouble For Users. (Image: News18)

The micro-blogging site suffered an outage on Saturday when several users globally reported issues. People were unable to refresh their feeds and access their tweets. According to Down Detector, approximately 4,000 users in the US reported issues with Twitter during the outage. #WTF Twitter, Twitter Down, Oh Twitter tags started trending on social platforms.

With so many of them running to Twitter to tell Twitter that Twitter is down, memes started surfacing as users got no chill. Check out how Twitter down memes loaded up the social media site after users complained about not being able to ‘load’ it temporarily.

    Meanwhile, Twitter also went down early in the month of February, aling with Instagram and Facebook as all of them crashed at once, leaving users with glitches and technical issues. For the bluebird app, the problem began when they tried sending a tweet but received a message that read, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets". The outage, however, was reported as one of its first since Elon Musk’s takeover.

    first published: July 02, 2023, 10:07 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 10:07 IST
