Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift

Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift

After news of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift being 'touchy' at a restaurant in Canada went viral, Twitter was flooded with memes.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift. (Image: News18)
Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift. (Image: News18)

The entire episode of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift has been making headlines. It all started when an unverified tweet claimed that the Punjabi actor-singer went on a dinner date with American pop star Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch," read the tweet. Diljit decided to respond to the tweet, as he wrote, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There’s a thing called privacy)."

Also Read: 8-Year-Old Martin Malik From Haryana Sets New World Record In Kickboxing

Advertisement

Ever since this entire episode, Twitter has been flooded with memes. While some are sharing hilarious videos, others are asking what about Kylie.

Here have a look for yourself:

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Also Read: This Woman’s Driving Lesson With Hyper-Vigilant Father Gets 10/10 For Relatability

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila, who was tragically assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 09, 2023, 11:15 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 11:15 IST
    Read More