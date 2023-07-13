Twitter 'Floods' With Memes As Yamuna Level in Delhi Breaches All Time Record

Delhi is battling a swollen Yamuna and the situation only seems to be getting worse as it has breached its all-time record. As per last readings, Yamuna is at an unprecedented height of 208.08 meters. With that, it has surpassed its previous record of 207.49 meters set 45 years ago. While people living across the region are struggling with the evacuation process, people on Twitter are taking advantage of the situation by sharing hilarious memes.

With ‘Delhi Rain’ trending on the micro blogging site, the platform is filled with memes, jokes, satires and what not. Here are a few trending memes:

As per the data shared by the police, personnel from three police stations in the northeast district, which is New Usmanpur, Shastri Park and Sonia Vihar, rescued 390 people and 190 cattle from flood-prone areas. Three police stations of the east district, which is Mayur Vihar, Mandawali and Pandav Nagar, rescued 370 people and 76 cattle.