Home » Viral » Twitter 'Floods' With Memes As Yamuna Level in Delhi Breaches All Time Record

Twitter 'Floods' With Memes As Yamuna Level in Delhi Breaches All Time Record

As Delhi battle flood like situation, Twitter pours in hilarious memes leaving people in complete splits.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter 'Floods' With Memes As Yamuna Level in Delhi Breaches All Time Record. (Image: news18)

Delhi is battling a swollen Yamuna and the situation only seems to be getting worse as it has breached its all-time record. As per last readings, Yamuna is at an unprecedented height of 208.08 meters. With that, it has surpassed its previous record of 207.49 meters set 45 years ago. While people living across the region are struggling with the evacuation process, people on Twitter are taking advantage of the situation by sharing hilarious memes.

With ‘Delhi Rain’ trending on the micro blogging site, the platform is filled with memes, jokes, satires and what not. Here are a few trending memes:

As per the data shared by the police, personnel from three police stations in the northeast district, which is New Usmanpur, Shastri Park and Sonia Vihar, rescued 390 people and 190 cattle from flood-prone areas. Three police stations of the east district, which is Mayur Vihar, Mandawali and Pandav Nagar, rescued 370 people and 76 cattle.

    To battle with the worsening situation, the Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles. Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River." “On the other hand, interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmeri Gate," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products, he added.

