Twitter Gives A Thumbs Up To Bengaluru Landlady Who Made Kimchi For Tenant

In Korean culture, Kimchi isn’t just a side dish but a way of living life. Prepared by fermenting vegetables with seasonings of salt, red pepper powder, onions, garlic, ginger, and salted fish, it holds a special place in Korean cuisine. It isn’t a surprise that over the years, Kimchi’s popularity has skyrocketed across continents. Now, a viral Twitter story about a landlady and her tenant is serving proof of how Kimchi can bring people together. It was just a passing comment made by the tenant about his liking for the Korean side dish. But this Bengaluru woman did not leave the opportunity to turn it into a warm welcome gift for her occupant.

The landlady in question prepared a batch of the side dish and stored it in their refrigerator before leaving the apartment. She also shared a photograph of the dish on social media jokingly asking for an award for being the best landlord. “I made a 1 kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. Is there a best landlord award I can apply for," wrote the woman alongside the photo. Take a look at it here:

The sweet story quickly began gaining traction on Twitter leaving some to demand the recipe and a few wondering, “What if they (tenant) don’t like Kimchi?" In a subsequent tweet, the landlord clarified, “He told (he liked Kimchi) in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift."

Twitteratis did not seem sure where to get an award for the landlord but many wished to be their tenant. One asked, “But how do I apply to be your tenant?"

A curious user enquired, “I would love to have the recipe from you."

One more expressed, “Find me a landlord like this please."

Meanwhile, a user was just mesmerized just seeing the picture, “That looks so delicious."

There were also those who went on to brag about their own landlord, “Nice but the best landlord is mine who didn’t increase rent for the last 4 years."