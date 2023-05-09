Twitter Outrages Over Rs 3,500 Wagyu Steak Sandwich At Miami F1 Grand Prix

Just a mention of an extravagant event like Grand Pix would make anyone think about the delicacies being served at it. But that wasn’t the case at the inaugural Miami F1 Grand Pix. Recently, a Twitter user who attended the sports event was shocked when they ordered an overpriced Wagyu steak sandwich, only to be served a disappointing meal. The user shared a photo of the sandwich, which looked far from the high-quality and flavourful dish that one would expect from a premium event like the Grand Prix. While attending the mega Formula 1 event, Peter McCormack, the host of ‘What Bitcoin Did’ podcast, shared a photo on social media of a $42 (around Rs 3,500) sandwich that gave him flashbacks to the infamous Fyre Festival.

The Fyre Festival left a lasting impression on the minds of melomaniacs worldwide, who were left stranded on a Bahama island with nothing but weak tents and bland food.

Peter shared an image that showed a slice of soft bread with an unknown brown sauce and a few thin, unidentified meat pieces unevenly placed on top.

Upon seeing Peter McCormack’s tweet about the expensive and disappointing Wagyu steak sandwich, another attendee also expressed shock and shared the menu of outrageously priced food items. This person was so taken aback that they thought they were looking at prices in a “different currency."

The menu items, along with the costly sandwich, also left social media users shocked and surprised.

One user expressed their disbelief and wrote, “I have so many questions but first, I need to see proof that somebody actually purchased something from this menu and what they got, because this is OUTRAGEOUS."

Another user made a sarcastic comment, asking “Where’s the Wagyu?"

A third user suggested a more affordable alternative, “Do your wallet a favour and hit the grocery store."

Another user joked, “Think your order got messed up. That looks like ham and cheese."

At the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023, which took place from May 5-7, attendees were promised a unique experience, where Miami’s renowned chefs and popular restaurants would serve their signature dishes.

Days before the event, in an interview with Miami New Times, Tyler Epp, president of the Miami Grand Prix event, had expressed his excitement. He mentioned, “We really pride ourselves on delivering the very best food and beverages from the South Florida region and incorporating it into this global event, including 14 locally based, minority-owned restaurants."

Despite Epp’s claim of raising the bar for the event’s food offerings, many attendees did not feel that the quality of the food lived up to their expectations.

