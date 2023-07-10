Twitter Says 'Kudos To Noida' As Delhi And Gurugram Face Severe Waterlogging

The monsoon has created mayhem in Delhi as well as the adjoining cities of Noida and Gurugram. The national capital shattered a record that had stood for 41 years when it received 153 mm of rain in a single day. Several Twitter users came out and described their weekend in the pouring rain. Some had wonderful things to say about the weather, while others primarily lamented over the water logging, traffic congestion and “roads turning into a river".

Social media users posted videos showing how Gurugram residents’ daily commute became difficult. They mainly complained about the bad state of the roads. However, based on the responses, it appears that this was not the case with Noida. No prizes for guessing; but the stark differences in road conditions sparked an online debate, with Noida emerging as the victor.

Advertisement

Historian Hindol Sengupta also tweeted about it. He seemed highly impressed with Noida’s infrastructure and advised Gurgaon officials to take notes. “Super impressed with Noida about one thing - it has been raining since yesterday but no waterlogging on the roads! Take that Gurgaon! People don’t want to believe it, but Noida has much better basic infra than Gurgaon," Sengupta’s tweet read.

Another user said “raining cats and dogs here, but the good thing till now in Noida has been that no water logging as of yet despite 2 hrs of constant rain, went across 3 underpasses today not one has issues of waterlogging".

Advertisement

A third user compared the Noida and Gurugram’s infrastructure in his tweet stating that “no power cuts and no water logging - kudos to Sarkar and Sarkari Machinery".

Check a few more tweets below: