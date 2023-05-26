Twitter Thread on High School Incidents Has People Remembering Some 'Uncanny' Stories

Thinking about high school always fills us up with a wave of nostalgia. While most are good memories, sometimes there are also controversial incidents that we cannot forget. Twitter user Jeffery Perkins took to the micro blogging site and started a discussion on the same. He put out a question asking people, “What was “the incident" at your high school?"

Seems like this question brought back many memories for people and they can’t stop remembering it. While some are spooky, others are just controversial.

Below his question, Perkins shared his memory as he wrote, “my incident was one day in front of the whole cafeteria the baddest girl in school made a big announcement that she was asking me to prom. when I went up to accept her invitation she threw a cake in my face and everyone laughed at me. and then somehow I got a detention for it." Here is the viral tweet:

The tweet has over 18 million views and tons of responses. “guy on his way to paris for the senior trip starting freaking out onboard, saying the plane was gonna explode so he had to be removed. the plane really did explode but then all those students that got off starting dying in these super freak accidents," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “we had this thing called the “cheese touch", there was a rotten piece of cheese near the school and one day someone touched it and gave people the “cheese touch", some kid gave it to a dutch kid who was moving back to switzerland and we never had it again, until greg touched it."

Here are a few responses:

What is your memory?