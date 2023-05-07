Twitter Thread On Tom Holland And Zendaya Holding Hands Everywhere is The Most Adorable Thing

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have had fans in awe many times with their adorable moments being papped. The actors have been working together since 2017 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The reel live chemistry of both the actor culminates into a real-life romance as well and the couple really does not make a lot of effort to hide it. It was evident when a picture of them kissing in a car went viral earlier last year.

Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral shows the duo holding hands in public. It features multiple images of the couple and they can be seen holding each other’s hand irrespective of the place. A Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘Bianca’, uploaded these pictures on the micro-blogging site. “tom and zendaya will always find a way to hold hands no matter what." Have a look for yourself:

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has fans in complete awe. “ill never get over them actually being together like omg it’s real. i remember wanting them to be together back when homecoming came out and everybody and their damn sister was talking about “shipping real life people is weird" look where we are now," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I’m happy to see people happy. When you see people in a relationships who are happy, just smile. Let them enjoy their happiness for however long it lasts Tom & Zendaya look happy and I’m happy for them."

Meanwhile, earlier, the actors were photographed kissing inside a car in Los Angeles. The photographs, which surfaced online, were shared extensively by fans online. In the pictures, the rumoured couple can be seen kissing and then smiling at each other. Tom and Zendaya were linked by fans but the actors had maintained that they were just friends. Tom also dated actress and model Nadia Parks in 2020. On the other hand, Zendaya was in a relationship with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi last year.

