Twitter Thread Showing Images of Virat Kohli As He Gets Older is a Treat For All His Fans

Cricket sensation Virat Kohli has his fans buzzing with excitement always as they cannot resist talking about him. Kohli is like a never-ending topic of conversation and his images and videos keep surfacing on social media platforms every now and then. Now, a recent Twitter thread which is going viral contains a few unseen pictures of the cricketer and perfectly depicts his life journey. A fan page of Kohli has started this Twitter thread and it is a pure treat for all his fans.
It shows his family pictures, U-19 tournament images, his debut image for the Goated franchise, and then his journey as a cricketer.
Here, have a look at the viral thread:
The thread, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered over 218K views. “This thread is LOVE," wrote a Twitter thread. Another person wrote, “VK Forever."
Meanwhile, another old video of Kohli that resurfaced on social media showed Kohli mimicking Harbhajan Singh. In the video, Kohli can be seen very aptly imitating the mannerisms of Bhajji as both of them stand on the field. The video has been uploaded on Reddit and now gone viral. Its when Irfan Pathan was taking Harbhajan’s video, Kohli started stretching and posing like him. The video has fans praising Kohli on his nearly perfect impression.