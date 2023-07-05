Twitter Thread Showing Images of Virat Kohli As He Gets Older is a Treat For All His Fans

Cricket sensation Virat Kohli has his fans buzzing with excitement always as they cannot resist talking about him. Kohli is like a never-ending topic of conversation and his images and videos keep surfacing on social media platforms every now and then. Now, a recent Twitter thread which is going viral contains a few unseen pictures of the cricketer and perfectly depicts his life journey. A fan page of Kohli has started this Twitter thread and it is a pure treat for all his fans.

Also Read: Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter

Advertisement

It shows his family pictures, U-19 tournament images, his debut image for the Goated franchise, and then his journey as a cricketer.

Here, have a look at the viral thread:

Advertisement

The thread, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered over 218K views. “This thread is LOVE," wrote a Twitter thread. Another person wrote, “VK Forever."