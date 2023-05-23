Twitter Thread Shows Rare Pics Of MS Dhoni And We Are Loving Every Bit Of It

The MS Dhoni fever is never off the Internet. Agreed? And now, when the speculation around his last Indian Premier League (IPL) season is making headlines every other day, fans are enjoying each moment of his on-field performance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the meantime, a barrage of fans is expressing their love for the star cricketer by sharing old photos and videos of him online. One such collection has managed to captivate Twitter users in the blink of an eye. This Twitter thread showcases MS Dhoni’s journey from childhood to being one of the most loved cricketers in India.

Among the images, one captures him in action, while another with a trophy and another picture with his family at his Ranchi home. These nostalgic photographs serve as a proof of Dhoni’s extraordinary talent and star quality even during his struggling years.

Sharing the first picture, the MSD fan wrote, “A thread of beautiful unseen pictures of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that every cricket lover must see."

Adding to the collection, a passport-sized picture of MS Dhoni from his younger days, with his own autograph.

In yet another fascinating picture, MS Dhoni is captured holding a trophy, a moment that marked a turning point in his career as he became addicted to winning more awards.

Another intriguing image reveals a grown-up Dhoni posing alongside a friend and his beloved bike.

In this snapshot, Dhoni displays a sense of camaraderie and a carefree spirit as he shares a moment with his friends.

This picture holds a sense of nostalgia and curiosity, as it portrays MS Dhoni during his Kharagpur days, where he perfected his skills and laid the foundation for his career.

Another picture holds a deep value in the heart of MS Dhoni, as it captures him alongside his close friend Santosh Lal, who played a pivotal role in teaching him the iconic helicopter shot.

This picture captures a beautiful and intimate moment of MS Dhoni with his beloved family at their old house in Ranchi.

Being invited as a special guest to one’s own school is a dream for many, but only a select few are fortunate enough to experience this. The following image showcases a touching moment when Dhoni’s school teachers lauded him after his debut for the Indian National Cricket Team.

On July 4, 2010, amidst joy and celebration, MS Dhoni embarked on a new chapter of his life, marrying Sakshi.

This picture can be considered as the most adorable photograph, where he poses alongside his daughter, Ziva. This delightful image captures the precious bond between father and daughter.

This photo of MS Dhoni leading his team to victory against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup speaks a thousand words. It is a snapshot from April 2, 2011, that instantly transports fans back to that unforgettable day when India lifted the World Cup after a 28-year wait.

As the years pass by, these pictures are destined to become increasingly iconic.

Today is also a moment of excitement and anticipation for MS Dhoni fans as his team, CSK, will have the first playoffs against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium of Chennai.