Twitter User Bashes Sabyasachi Model in Newspaper Ad, Schooled Over 'Sexist' Tweet

A man attempted to slam a Sabyasachi model in a newspaper ad and is now getting schooled over his casual sexism.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Sabyasachi models often face such casual sexism. (Credits: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)
Sabyasachi models often face such casual sexism. (Credits: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)

A Twitter user is getting schooled after criticising a model who posed for designer Sabyasachi in a newspaper ad. Of late, some people have been trolling models hired by the brand for not smiling. As if asking women around one to “smile more" was not enough already, the same unsolicited advice is now being meted out to models for luxury brands as well. Notably, this form of “criticism" tends to be primarily made against female models, too.

For the uninitiated, models are supposed to maintain neutral expressions so as not to take away from the products they are supposed to advertise. Sharing the Sabyasachi ad, the Twitter user in question wrote, “Imagine seeing this face when you pick up your newspaper first thing in the morning…" Apart from the casual sexism, people also questioned if the OP was being colourist towards the model, which he denied in a tweet.

Just another day of casual misogyny on Indian Twitter.

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST
