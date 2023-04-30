Twitter User Claims Thugs Using LGBTQ+ Dating App Grindr to Blackmail People

Twitter user ‘Mustafa’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared how few people are using dating app ‘Grindr’ to scam people. He shared screen grabs from a conversation with someone who claimed that he was threatened and had to pay an amount of 15K. For those who don’t know, ‘Grindr’ is a location-based online dating application targeted towards members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community. People often use it to socialise.

Taking to Twitter, Mustafa claimed that the app is being used by a “gang of thugs" who often call a person for “fun" and then “threatens" them with police reports. There have also been instances of torture and threats about contacting parents if the person refuses to pay.

Mustafa claimed that he has experienced this “first hand." He further mentioned, “No one appears to have complained about them for obviously homophobic reasons, and he appears to be expanding his business by taking advantage from this."

“Happened with me but not blackmailing type, we are in a hotel, after fun i went to loo and that person just take out my cash from wallet, we both left the room together, he drop me at metro station as he had bike, and when i check for the ticket than i get to know what happened," a person shared his experience. Another person wrote, “Although nothing as grave as this happened to me, one person threatened that he would seize my clothes if I didn’t abide by his commands. Non consensual/coerced sexual activity has a word but yeah."

