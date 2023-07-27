Twitter User Takes Jibe At Sudha Murthy For Wearing 'Silk' Saree, Gets Slammed

Twitter user ‘Drunk Journalist’ took a jibe at Sudha Murthy for the recent controversy that has been surfacing. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the user posted an image of the renowned author wearing a green coloured silk saree. In the caption, he asked if she knows what these silk sarees are made out of. For those who don’t know, the remark was made in reference to Murthy’s revelation about carrying her own meals while traveling abroad. After this

statement, many people started trolling the author and she became the talk of social media.

The revelation was made during her recent appearance on the show, “Khaane Mein Kya Hai." During the show, she confessed about being a pure vegetarian. With this, she also shared her biggest worry, which was, the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

However, it seems like the comment that Twitter user ‘Drunk Journalist’ made did not sit well with a lot of people on Twitter. Many took to the micro blogging site and slammed the author. “She is not eating the saree," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Classic non-veg talking about vegetarians."

