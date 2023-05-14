Twitter User Talks About Aamir Khan's 'Impeccable Comic Timing' And Fans Are in Complete Agreement

Aamir Khan is one of the many fine actors that Bollywood has given to us. Through his career spanning over 30 years in Hindi films, he has managed to establish himself as one of the most influential actors of Indian cinema. Not just an actor, but he is also a director, filmmaker, and television talk show host. For his amazing skill set, he has also received numerous awards, including nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award. He has given us some of the most prominent films. However, what most people fail to realise is that he is also a great comic actor.

Now, a Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘Mimansa Shekhar’, took to the blue bird app and shared how the actor’s comic timing is just ‘impeccable.’ With this, she shared one of his most hilarious scenes from Bollywood movie ‘Ishq’. The scene also features Ajay Devgn and the both can be seen moving to another side of the building while hopping on an iron rod.

“No denying that #AamirKhan is a perfect score in every department of filmmaking. But, it’s equally true that his comic timing is impeccable, the best among all Khans. #Ishq is one proof how he managed to sail high in a top ensemble cast. Even in #AndazApnaApna. Do you agree?" Mimansa wrote in the caption.

Here is the viral tweet:

“Absolutely. His comic timing is fantastic. Even in lagaan or Dil chahta hai and Rangeela," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “His dialogues and timing in Dil Chahta Hai is also brilliant. “Tu woh Sameer nahi, yeh Sameer Hain. Jisse main janta hoon, jisse Sid jaanta hai. Aur Jisse Priya sirf jaanane ki umeed kar sakti Hain…." “Yeh Maine kya kar diya. Yeh to Priya ke saath hi theek tha!"

Seems like many people agree with what is being said.

There is no doubt when it comes to the skills of the very Talented Mr Khan.