Twitter Users Are Deleting ‘Threads’ App, Here is All You Need to Know

Seems like the ‘Threads’ fever is over already as many people are finding Meta’s text app ‘boring’. The app created a buzz like no other with over a 100 million sign ups in less than a week. It was marketed as the ultimate rival to Twitter. However, now, it seems like the hype for the platform is only plummeting. Many people took to Twitter and expressed how ‘monotonous’ the app has become in just a few weeks.

“How are people enjoying threads? That app is so boring," wrote a Twitter user. While another mentioned, “Is anyone else thinking…wow threads got really boring really fast?"

What could be the reason behind this sudden change of mind? Many reports claim Threads had around 49 million daily active users when it launched around July 7. It has now dropped by half to 23 million. Data analyst firm SensorTower also noticed a massive drop in the numbers of users not logging into Threads after the first week. Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri has claimed that Threads will not promote newsy content. Meaning the platform only consists of people from your circuit, and everyone else will be followed from scratch.

