Twitter User's Question About Moving Out of Parent's House For Growth Has People Sharing Their Stories

In foreign countries, people usually move out of their parent’s house in their early 20s. The idea is to grow and start an independent life. However, this is not the case here in India. We live with our parents throughout our lives. In the case of boys, they get married and bring their wives to live with them. And when it is a girl, she usually moves into her in-law’s house. However, with evolving times, many have started to question this notion and are also trying to change it.

Now, elaborating on the same, Twitter user ‘Shubh’ asked people if they agree with the opinion that one should “move out" from their parent’s house in their early 20s if they want to grow without restriction???

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has sparked a discussion on the micro-blogging site.

“how many of you agree to this opinion that you should move out from your parents’ house in your early 20s if you want to grow without restriction???" Shubh wrote.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered tons of responses. It also has over 119K views. “I kinda didn’t have a choice my parents/siblings, blackmailed me into going for Masters at 23.. but it was an awesome experience staying in a foreign place without knowing anyone and making new friends," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I did that at the age of 21, and it served me very well. I don’t think I could have achieved even half of what I did so far if I hadn’t moved away from the protective wings of my parents. In my understanding, ‘Necessity’ is a great teacher, when you hit the wall you learn to climb."

“Agreed! Had a different story tho. Pre-pandemic, I live away from home. During lockdown, I moved back with fam for 3 years. I realized I absorbed their energy & mindset in short time. Imagine growing up with 20+ yrs of influence! They really shape you without even realizing it," shared another person.

What is your story?