Twitter’s Hilarious 'Imagine Being Named After' Meme Trend Takes Puns to New Heights

Memes trend never goes out of fashion. It has become the modern-day currency of laughter and amusement on the internet. As the virtual world continuously evolves, new memes rise to prominence, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide. Among the vast sea of online humor, one latest meme has recently emerged on Twitter as a beacon of hilarity: “Imagine Being Named After." This lighthearted and entertaining trend has taken the internet by storm, leaving social media users in stitches.

What sets “Imagine Being Named After" apart from other memes is its versatility. The meme typically began with the phrase “Imagine being named after," followed by a comical scenario or a humorous observation, ranging from pop culture references to mundane everyday occurrences. Social media users have ingeniously incorporated popular TV shows, brands, apps, personalities, movies, historical events, and even random objects.

Take a look at the viral memes here:

Swiggy, a food delivery platform, humorously posted a map of Bikaner, a city in Rajasthan, with the caption “Imagine being named after bhujiya."

Likewise, a Twitter user shared a picture of the Statue of Liberty, accompanied by the caption “Imagine being named after a shoe company," referring to the popular Indian footwear brand Liberty Shoes Limited.

A picture of Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant was shared with the caption, “Imagine being named after a Hindu festival."

Then, we have Ratan Tata being named after a jewel.

Famous historical monument India Gate “Imagined being named after a basmati rice."

Subway India also joined this trend and shared that they have been named after the subway trains.