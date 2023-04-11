Two Doctors Share Dying Patients’ Last Words And Regrets Before Death

Death, the most feared phenomenon among all humankind, has many unanswered questions around it that people are still unable to uncover. One of those questions is what people often say before death. In a byte given to Daily Mail, Dr Meena Chang said that most people say that they don’t have any regrets. Nurse Julie McFadden believes in the opposite and described the regrets often experienced by people before dying. Julie told Daily Mail that elderly people regret not spending enough time with their family. They also express remorse for working excessively. Julie also recalled people remembering their ex-partners. Both Dr Meena and Julie spend a substantial part of their life, caring for people who will not live for long. According to Dr Meena, it is an interesting experience to live with these people till the end of their lives.

Julie is quite popular on Tik Tok. She regularly shares stories about work and her patients on the social media platform. In a video shared last year, Julie shared some lessons she learned from patients. According to her, people’s regrets are not living in the present. Many of them also feel sad for not feeling grateful for what they have in life. “Most people at the end of their life have regrets about not appreciating their health, not appreciating being alive, working their life away and not spending time with their family," she said. After listening to these stories, Julie understood a few things. According to her, people should live in the moment, be grateful and not take health for granted. In the closing part of the video, she urged people to not work excessively. She also requested them to be mindful of the company they are spending time in.

According to Julie, people should spend time with those whom they love. It should not necessarily be the family, Julie said. They can be those whom you love and who make you feel loved. Julie has spent more than 10 years working in an ICU as a nurse. She has been working in a hospice (a special hospital where people who are dying are cared for) for five years.

