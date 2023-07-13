Two Drunk Men Consume Half-burnt Dead Body During Cremation in Odisha, Detained

In Odisha, two men accused of cannibalism were arrested on Tuesday. This happened after locals found them eating half-burnt human flesh from the body of the deceased at a funeral in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, reports police. The shocking incident took place at tribal village Bandhasahi. The region falls under the limits of Badasahi police. The two accused have been identified as Sundar Mohan Singh and Narendra Singh.

As per the locals, Madhusmita Singh, who was a native of Bandhasahi village, succumbed to her illness at a hospital. The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem. Her family members took the body to the cremation ground to conduct last rites.

However, during cremation, two drunken men who were present there, cut down a part of the half-burnt body into three pieces for speedy disposal. They kept one piece with them and others were set on fire. While speaking to IANS, Laba Singh, uncle of Madhusmita, said, “When I asked what you will do with the flesh, Sundar said you don’t know about witchcraft. After some time, though I was opposing, he started eating the half-burnt flesh."

Once caught, the villagers thrashed the duo for the inhuman act and informed the local police. The police reached the location at the earliest and started an investigation after detaining the two. Both Sunder and Narendra admitted the wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, earlier, a 24-year-old man, believed to be suffering from hydrophobia, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing an elderly woman and consuming her flesh. The accused was admitted to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.