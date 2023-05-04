Two Singers, 13 Tracks, 1 Min: This Viral Video Will Beat Your Midweek Blues

In today’s age of social media, going viral for possessing unique skills in the online world is nothing new. Take an example of these two singers, who have accomplished a remarkable feat in a video that has taken over Instagram. In just one minute, they manage to sing 13 songs from different countries, showcasing their exceptional vocal range and versatility. The line-up of songs also includes Neha Kakkar’s Dil Ko Karaar Aaya track.

In this unique Sing Off video, two talented singers, Eltasya Natasha and Reza Darmawangsa aka RZD, collaborated to perform a medley of 13 songs from different countries. The performance starts with Japanese singer Fujii Kaze’s Shinunoga E-Wa and ends with the American song Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2, by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.

The viral clip has been shared widely on social media and RZD added a humorous caption to the post, joking, “Producer: ‘How many songs and languages do you want?’ [Singers]: ‘Yes.’ Producer: ‘But you only have 1 minute.’ [Singer]: ‘Hold my Marjan syrup’."

After it was initially shared, the clip has garnered over 2 million views and the numbers are continuously rising. Additionally, the post has garnered tons of likes and comments,

One user expressed their appreciation, writing, “Shoutout, was totally unexpected, loved your remix." Another user added a lighthearted comment, joking, “How many times have you listened to this? ‘Yes’." A third viewer praised the talent of the performers, commenting, “Both of you are so talented."

Meanwhile, another user shared a personal achievement, “I know all the songs, should I be proud of myself."

The clip features a total of 13 songs, including Shinunoga E-Wa, See Tinh, Kum Anta, Kangen, Halazia, Dusk Till Dawn, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Halal Boy, Castle On the Hill, Enhyphen, Players, Capybara and Boy’s A Liar Pt 2.

There are many talented individuals on the internet who are becoming a hit. One recent example involves two staff members from the Kochi metro, whose dance video to the popular song Mainaru Vetti Katti from the movie Dasara, featuring actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh, went viral. In addition to this, two other female staff members were also captured on camera showing off their dance moves to the tune of Tum Tum from the film Enemy.

These videos serve as evidence that social media platforms have the ability to promote talent.

