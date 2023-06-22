Two Strangers, Named Julie, Discover They Are Sisters After 60 Years

Two sisters, completely unaware of each other’s existence, have finally been reunited after more than six decades. Julie Mamo and Julie Ansell, now referred to as Julie 1 and Julie 2 by their family, had been leading separate lives without any knowledge of the bond they shared. The reunion between the two Julies was made possible because of their nephew, Jason Fisher, who decided to take a test on the genealogy website MyHeritage.com. Thanks to an unexpected DNA test, that uncovered a connection between the sisters.

Their mother, Lillian Fisher, was only 17 years old and unmarried when she gave birth to Mamo. But she felt societal pressure to place her child for adoption. Fisher continued her life and eventually had four more children.

Among them, her eldest child was Julie Ansell, who currently resides in the UK. Meanwhile, Julie Mamo was adopted when she was just nine days old by Mavis and David Holland, who took her to Australia to begin a new chapter of her life. Tragically, Fisher passed away a few years ago.

Ansell recalled a significant moment from her childhood when she was 12 years old. Her mother, Lillian Fisher, had disclosed that she had given a baby up for adoption. However, at that tender age, “nothing sinks in. Months roll into years and you don’t think about it," Ansell had told AP news.

Upon finally reuniting with her sister, Julie Ansell expressed her joy and spoke about the bond they formed. She says, “We just get on, we don’t even try, it’s no effort. We have just slotted into each other’s lives like a jigsaw puzzle."

According to reports, the test results on the genealogy website revealed that Jason Fisher had two sisters who were around 70% genetic matches, with Julie Mamo emerging as his strongest match.