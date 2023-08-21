UAE Astronaut Shows How He Uses Honey to Make Sandwich in Space, Video Is Now Viral

People are always curious about space exploration and various expeditions that are conducted to explore the planets and other celestial bodies. A recent video that has captivated the internet shows UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi demonstrating how honey forms in space. The UAE astronaut took to his official Instagram handle and shared the clip, completely vowing people. In the video AINeyadi can be seen squeezing the liquid onto a dry piece of bread as a snack.

Also Read: The General Public Wants Museums to Play a Role in the Environment

Advertisement

The video shows the astronaut holding the bottle of honey upright. Further into the video, he squeezes a generous amount of honey as he holds a piece of bread on top of the bottle. As the liquid comes out, it attaches itself on the slice of bread and forms a ball.

What happens next is extremely fascinating. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts," he wrote while sharing the video.

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and it has people completely fascinated.

“The question is how is the process of swallowing with the loss of gravity, is it easy, normal or is it somewhat difficult?" asked an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I feel that even the food is related to the throat, it doesn’t go down, and the pension in the face, I feel it when it goes down, it goes up."