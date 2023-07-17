UFO Hunter Claims A 'Massive Spaceship' Is Hidden Beneath A Major Landmark

There’s an interesting claim from a UFO hunter named Ross Coulthart who believes that there’s an enormous spaceship beneath a major landmark, and it’s apparently too massive to even move. The author of the book In Plain Sight talked to the YouTube channel ‘Project Unity’ and claimed that this ‘non-human’ craft is concealed beneath a specially constructed structure. He even says he knows exactly where it is, although he initially thought it was a bit unbelievable when he first heard about it. But his claims have set the UFO hunter community into a frenzy as they desperately try to uncover the secret location.

Now, the community has come up with all sorts of theories. Some think the colossal wreck might be hidden away in South Korea. An aviation specialist named Tyler Rogoway thinks otherwise. He believes that a particular site is more likely an air defence facility.

Coulthart has a track record of making waves in the UFO world. Back in June, he made headlines by interviewing a whistleblower who claimed that the US military has not only several crashed crafts but also the actual bodies of the crew members.

The US government is taking these claims so seriously that there might be a government hearing in just a few weeks to investigate further.

Furthermore, in February, Coulhart mentioned classified videos of spherical UFOs flying alongside US military jets during training exercises. These unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, have been spotted above nuclear sites, and military installations across the United States, and even in the Middle East.