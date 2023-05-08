UK Chef Makes Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo, Fans Want Him To Start Restaurant In India

The flavourful Indian cuisines have garnered a huge fan base across the world. People from different countries try to make these spicy and sour dishes. Recently, a London-based chef named Jake Dryan occupied a spot on the list of trends for his unique culinary project. Jake is “on a journey" to give a whirl to food from every Indian state, one by one. The chef dedicates each week to a new state, and on the weekdays, he prepares a few dishes belonging to different cities in that state. Fulfilling which, the chef has already cooked food from 12 states, and Uttar Pradesh is the 13th state on his list. So, as a part of his routine, Jake prepared a scrumptious dish, which finds its roots in Mathura and is called Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo.

Jake shared a video of him preparing this “popular breakfast dish", which literally means “potatoes dumped in gravy". In the now-viral video, Jake demonstrates step by step how to prepare this “tangy potato dish called Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo." In the caption, Jake revealed all the ingredients and step-by-step recipe. While preparing the dish, Jake revealed that the recipe has “evolved over the years" by adding more spices to it. And giving his own variation to the dish, Jake used the spinach paste, which gives the dish a beautiful green colour. He even explained to the users that spinach is not used all the time. Revealing the most prominent ingredients of the dish, Jake said that mango powder or amchur is what is used to give the dish that tanginess and sour flavour.

After cooking, Jakes serves the gravy with bedmi puri, which makes it the classic breakfast dish. Bedmi puri, which acts like bread in the dish, is stuffed with lentils and spices. To enjoy its flavour to the utmost level you need to dip that puri in the gravy and then eat it. Jake, in the caption, wrote, “Welcome to Uttar Pradesh Week. I’m making Mathura ke dubki wale aloo - potatoes in a tangy gravy served with bedmi puri."

As soon as Jake shared the video, it struck a chord in the hearts of all foodies out there. Several users appreciated Jake’s efforts and his love for Indian food. Many were so impressed with his cooking that they urged him to open a restaurant in the country, as a user commented, “You should start a restaurant in India!"

A few revealed that they have been learning about new dishes through him, as one wrote, “I’m discovering so many new dishes too thanks to you." Some also suggested another way of making this dish, as a person revealed, “Awesome another version is not making a paste of all the masala items that you have done, and using them as is. But both taste really good and kudos to you for trying."

So far, the video has been played more than 2 million times.

