UK Chef Makes 'Methi Thepla' From Scratch And Desi Foodies Are Beyond Impressed

A video which is currently going viral shows UK based chef making Gujarati’s favourite dish ‘ Methi Thepla.’ For those who don’t know, Thepla is a spiced wholegrain flatbread which is a staple in Gujju households and is usually eaten with aam ka chunda. Now, chef Jake Dryan took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a recipe of methi theplas from scratch. Not just the theplas look yummy but it has also impressed people all across the world. He has uploaded the reel on his Instagram page which goes by the name ‘plantfuture’.

In the video, chef starts by chopping some methi and then he keeps them in a bowl. Further, he crushes green chillies. Then he makes a paste of yogurt, turmeric, and red chilli powder, along with ajwain and sesame seeds. To the paste, he adds some oil and whole wheat flour and then forms a dough. Once that is done, he creats some dough balls and then flattens them, just like chapatis.

He then puts these flat structures on a skillet and lets them brown. Once it is done, he serves them just like a stack on pancakes but with a green chilli on top. Sounds yummy, right? Wait, till you see this video:

“Happy gujarati day. Kem Cho?" he wrote in the caption. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 69K views. “Methi theplas always have a lot of garlic in it too ..try it next time with some garlic," suggested a n Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Typically people in Gujarat also add Bajri atta …. You can make it just with bajri atta(it’s difficult to roll but can use layers of plastic sheets to roll) or can even mix bajri and wheat flour….. both tastes good."

“Omg the video, the vibe, the song. The food," wrote another person.

Would you try this recipe of theplas?