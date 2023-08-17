UK Couple, In Their 80s, Gets Married After Their Meet-cute At Retirement Home

Love has no age. We have often heard this phrase. Recently, the story of an old couple who got married at the age of 80 in Britain seems to have proved this statement even more. Christopher Streets, 82 and Rosa Streets, 81 tied the knot after 18 months of their first coffee date. The pair moved to the St Monica Trust’s Chocolate Quarter Retirement Village in Keynsham Somerset after their spouses died.

Former nurse Rosa, while recalling the details of their first meeting, said in an interview with BBC that she first saw Christopher when he was sitting by the window, while she was sitting opposite him. “The sun was shining on him and he had these lovely yellow socks on, which seemed to almost glow in the sunshine. Then he came and sat next to me on the couch and we started talking," said Rosa.

Christopher and Rosa quickly discovered that they both have a lot of things in common between each other. It included their love for art, theatre, history, music, and spending time in the countryside. Coincidentally, they also came to know that they used to live only 40 miles apart from each other, while they were in their mid-60s, in Zambia. Christopher used to work as a mining engineer, while Rosa’s husband was working as a teacher at that time.