UK Couple Sells Manchester Home, Buys Village In France For Rs 3.10 Crore

Buying a house is a dream for many, but what if someone buys an entire village? A family of four had bought an entire French village after selling their three-bedroom semi-detachable home in Manchester, United Kingdom. Liz and David Murphy were living a fast pace life before deciding to sell up their £400,000 (Rs 4.14 crore) home and emigrate. In January 2021, with the money they had saved over the years, the couple bought a historical hamlet in the southwest of France.

Surprisingly, the price of their Manchester semi-home was correlated to the same as six 400-year-old houses in the region of Poitou-Charentes of France, reported the Mirror. Along with six homes, their budget also acquired two barns, three acres of land and two 10×15 m swimming pools which have been renovated with the help of local tradesmen.

The couple worked in the radio industry before buying the six ruined buildings for the cost of £300,000 (Rs 3.10 crore) which are now converted into homes for their family and established a holiday business.

Last year, the couple moved into the largest of the properties with her two children Tom and Charlotte. The building opposite their home is of Liz’s mother Helen and her stepfather Terry. The four remaining properties have turned into holiday homes for tourists which is a great investment for the family as it can bring a huge amount of money per week once the business starts running.

The family said that they are living the of “millionaires" and have no plans to return to their busy life in the UK despite their struggling to speak French other than a little bit they have picked up till now. Speaking with the media house, Liz shared that they had 9-5 jobs, with busy lives and the kids were in after-school clubs which felt like, an “endless treadmill".

But when the pandemic happens, the couple realized that life was passing them by. “We realised we hadn’t spent much time with the kids and we decided we had to do something to change all our lives. We had talked about moving to France for years. We had this sudden feeling to do it and we suddenly did it," she said.

Liz also shared that one of the big barns has been converted into a playroom and a workshop. “It’s really like winning the lottery without realising it," she added.