UK Government Tests Emergency Alert System, Panic Erupted At Euston Station

The sound of an alarm inside the Euston station in London was enough to send shivers down the spines of passengers present at the moment. Dubbed the ‘Armageddon alarm’, the government’s emergency alert system went off at 3:00 pm on Sunday, sending a test warning message to all phones in the UK. The alert message was part of a government initiative to test the system’s efficiency and its ability to deliver emergency messages to the public in times of crisis. While the test was important for increased efficiency during critical scenarios, the suddenness of the alarm at the busy station might have startled the passengers at the station.

Advertisement

Along with the alert sound, the emergency text reads, “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe," reported BBC.

The emergency alert went off simultaneously on almost everyone’s phone at Euston station in London, along with a voice reading out the emergency test message.

According to UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, the new emergency alert system will prove to be beneficial in scenarios such as “such as flooding or wildfires, and where there is a genuine risk to life." He further claimed on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that the sound of the emergency alert “could save lives."

Oliver Dowden said, “It can be a bit inconvenient and annoying," but the government is committed to testing and improving the system to ensure that it functions effectively and deliver critical information to the public in times of crisis.

Advertisement

Oliver also urged people to stay calm during the test and not to panic. He advised that individuals should remember that it is just a test and “there is no need to take any action," and they can “simply swipe the message away like any other message they receive."

While the UK government encourages keeping the emergency alerts enabled, individuals who do not wish to receive them can opt out of this service via their device settings.

Read all the Latest News here