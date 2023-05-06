UK Man Hides Dead Body In Freezer For Two Years, Uses Deceased's Cards For Shopping

In a bizarre and cold incident, a British national has admitted to keeping the body of a deceased elderly in a freezer for two years. He has, however, denied using the deceased’s bank card to make purchases or cash withdrawals. John Wainwright, 71, passed away in September 2018, but his body was left undiscovered until August 22, 2020, as per the media sources.

Wainwright’s cause of death is still unknown. The two are thought to have been living in an apartment in Birmingham’s Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head when the crime is thought to have taken place. In Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, 52-year-old UK resident Damion Johnson pleaded guilty to hindering Wainwright’s rightful and legal burial. Additionally, he is accused of fraud by false representation.

Damion Johnson, 52, admitted to delaying the funeral of John Wainwright, 71, but he maintained his innocence of other charges, asserting that the money he had taken from the deceased’s account was ‘technically’ his own, according to Metro.

Johnson filed a plea this past Monday in Derby Crown Court, stating that he was “terrified" of the consequences of his actions. He was ultimately charged with fraud for using Wainwright’s bank card to make purchases, withdraw cash, and transfer money to his account between September 23, 2018, and May 7, 2020. Additionally, he did file a guilty plea to the charge of preventing the dead person from receiving a rightful and legal burial.

According to the accused’s testimony in court, his assertion that he was “entitled to the funds in Mr Wainwright’s account" did not relate to dishonest actions. The date of his trial hearing has been set for November 7, 2023, and he is currently free on bond.

Before his hearing this week, Damion Johnson’s case was heard at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last month. He was told not to file a plea other than to the four charges he already faces after the case was transferred to a crown court, according to the Mirror.

In response to the judge’s inquiry about Johnson’s defence, Raglan Ashton, who was appealing for mitigation, stated: “The accused says that he was not acting dishonestly, particularly that he maintains that he was entitled to the cash in Mr Wainwright’s account".

