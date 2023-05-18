UK Man In Huge Debt Despite Side Jobs As Sperm Donor And DoorDash Delivery Man

A man in the UK is in huge debt despite having multiple jobs. The 23-year-old man, Lael, appeared on the Financial Audit podcast and shared that he was in debt of $28,000 (Rs 23.08 lakh) and asked for help to get himself out of the heavy debt. Lael told podcast host Caleb Hammer he was hoping to earn more this year from his job as a realtor and had several sales lined up. He also mentioned that he had two side hustles — being a DoorDash driver and donating sperm.

This year, Lael has made around $15,000 (Rs 12.36 lakh) as a realtor, between $600 (Rs 49,457) and $1,000 (Rs 82,429) on DoorDash Delivery man and between $600 and $900 (Rs 74,186) as a sperm donor.

Advertisement

Lael said that he had been slowly going into debt for the last year and a half. He added he had enrolled himself into school to study nursing but had to drop out during the COVID-19 pandemic as he was having difficulty focusing. The 23-year-old used to own a Tesla for which he was paying a hefty amount per month.

On his financial situation, Lael shared “I’m drowning at this point." He has been paying for groceries and other expenses on credit cards most of the time. But this began after Lael was in an accident that wasn’t his fault and his insurance wrote off the car. So, he had to buy a cheaper car for $8,500 (Rs 7 lakh) on a new plan with a 16 per cent interest rate.

He also admitted that he had no savings or emergency funds because he had been overspending his hard-earned money on Walmart, fast food, gas, parking and paying back friends to whom he owed money.

Advertisement

When Caleb calculated his credit card debt it appeared that he had to pay around $12,000 (9,89 lakh) and in addition to it, the student loan of $7,000 (Rs 5.77 lakh). Caleb also mentioned that Lael’s need was over his budget and he had to bring in more money however he could to clear his debt

“Because right now this situation is bad. I don’t even know how to budget out your repayment because right now you can’t repay. It’s as simple as that," Caleb said.

Lael in response shared that he was relying on several real-estate sales that were about to close, which would hopefully put him in a better financial spot. Caleb then told him to repay his credit card debt, then his car loan followed by student loans.